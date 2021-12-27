Take cues from forest theme cake of Salman Khan & his niece’s b’day celebration; Don't miss the cute projector

It is Salman Khan’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Like every year Bhaijaan threw a grand birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse. He even stepped out to interact with the media last night. Well, several pictures have been floating on the internet from his birthday celebration and it indeed looks like an amazing celebration. Now another video of the Kick actor’s birthday cake is doing the rounds on Instagram and you will be amazed to see the huge cake with a projector that plays Salman’s pictures.