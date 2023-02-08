Take cues from Kiara Advani’s minimalist mangalsutra which compliments her western attire; See Pics

It was finally Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’ s big day yesterday! The lovebirds got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their close friends and family on February 7. The Shershaah couple broke the internet after they dropped their first wedding pictures yesterday. Fans cannot stop gushing over how lovely and adorable the two looked. And today the lovebirds made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra and indeed looked every bit lovely. From Kiara’s sindoor to Sidharth’s protective gesture for her, everything caught the attention of the fans. But the one thing which stood out was Kiara’s mangalsutra.

Kiara Advani looked stylish in an all-black attire. She wore black velvet pants and a black-coloured full sleeves sweater top. She also carried a grey-coloured scarf with forest prints on it. Kiara left her hair open and paired black shades. The new bride flaunted her pretty mangalsutra that stood out. Kiara’s mangalsutra was a sleek gold chain with a small diamond pendant as the centerpiece and indeed it shone brightly.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani head to his Delhi home

In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara looked absolutely stunning. Kiara and Sidharth twinned in black. The actress was also seen donning her pink chooda along with the casual outfit. Their first appearance as a married couple has left their fans mighty impressed. They can't stop gushing over them. It was earlier reported that Sidharth and Kiara will head to Delhi first for the grah pravesh pooja. Later, they will host a reception for family and friends in the capital.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception

After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite media as well.