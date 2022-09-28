Take cues from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s athleisure for your next gym visit; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood from the current generation. These two divas have given us several hit films and fans love to see them on the silver screen. Well, both Sara and Ananya make sure to hit the gym and keep themselves fit and often get spotted outside their gyms. Today too both the young stars were snapped post their gym session and looked cool in their gym wear.

In the pictures, we can see Ananya Panday dressed in all-black gym wear. She wore black shorts which she paired with black tee. Tied her hair in a bun and wore white footwear. The Gehraiyaan star held a tote bag on one shoulder and posed for the paparazzi before sitting in her car. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand wore pink-coloured shorts which she paired with a white-coloured sleeveless tee. Sara wore a neon green cap, held a coffee mug in her hands and wore slippers to complete her look.