Take cues from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on how to enjoy a trek with your child; Can you spot Vamika?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. These two never fail in setting couple goals and making our hearts melt with their gestures and support for each other. Despite their busy schedules, they make sure to spend quality time with each other and their daughter Vamika. The couple often take trips together to be away from the hustle-bustle and chaos of city life. Well, it was only yesterday that their pictures from Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh went viral. It was said that these two stars are on a spiritual break. Later the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress graced our feeds with a peaceful picture and now the Indian cricketer has shared a fun picture of the trio trekking in the forest. Virat Kohli shares a picture of him trekking with Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a picture in which we can see him and Anushka Sharma in the middle of the trek. Both of them have their backs facing the camera. Virat seems to be wearing a hoodie, tracks, sports shoes and has a big bag on his back. Well, in that he is carrying his adorable daughter Vamika who too seems to be enjoying her trek with her parents. A couple of steps ahead of him walks Anushka in an all-black attire. She can be seen wearing a long coat with hoodie, tracks and boots. Indeed it is a fun picture. Check out Virat Kohli’s post:

Anushka Sharma shares pictures from their trek Even Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their trek. It is so heartwarming to see how Virat Kohli holds his daughter Vamika and lets her touch the river water. These pictures are proof that the trio indeed had a lof of fun in this trek. Check out Anushka Sharma's post:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh Yesterday a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral from their Rishikesh visit. In the pictures, we can see the couple worshipping at Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh. It is said that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organize a bhandara. Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan. In the pictures, we can also see the cricketer obliging the fans with selfies.

