Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor for an experimental makeup look as she rocks pink eyeliner in new VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor is easily one of the most popular actors when it comes to the current generation of newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi made her debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and she has not looked back ever since. The young woman is constantly under the limelight as the paparazzi always click her as and when she steps out in the city. Moreover, she is quite the rage on social media as well, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then. Speaking of which, last night, Janhvi took to her Instagram space and posted a goofy new video, in which she can be seen having fun with some experimental makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor took to the story feature on the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a boomerang. In the video, the Gunjan Saxena actress is seen sitting in front of a mirror. Janhvi can be seen rocking some pink eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and glossed lips. She pouted and fluttered her eyelashes as she recorded the video. Her hair was kept open, and styled in soft waves and braids. Janhvi was seen wearing a stunning orange top, which went really well with her colorful makeup look.

Here's a screengrab from Janhvi Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Mili. Apart from that, she also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Moreover, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor was being considered as the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s next. Putting all speculations to rest, yesterday it was finally announced that Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal will feature Janhvi and Varun. It is slated to release on the 7th of April, 2023.

