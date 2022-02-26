Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan as she nails her Saturday morning look with Rs 23K cap; PHOTO

Among the most stylish stars in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud owner of many expensive and luxurious designer wear and accessories. And from time to time, the Laal Singh Chaddha star flaunts her favourite among them when she steps out. On Saturday morning, Kareena seemed to be in the mood to accessories her look of the day with a cool cap and well, the one she picked certainly will grab all the attention. Not just because of the coolness quotient but also due to its whopping price.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a morning selfie in which she could be seen sitting in the living room of her house as the sunlight filled it from behind. She is seen clad in a round neck tee with a cool black Balmain Paris cap. Sharing the photo, Kareena flaunted her flawless sun-kissed glow and high cheekbones. The Laal Singh Chaddha star seemed to be loving the casual and cool look in a cap as she shared it with her fans.

Have a look:

Recently, Kareena hit the headlines when she attended Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. The photos from the night took over social media as Kareena and her BFFS stunned in all-black attire. Not just this, Kareena also celebrated her son Jeh Ali Khan's first birthday this week with close ones. Photos of Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim from Kareena's party also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also producing a film with Ekta Kapoor that will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

