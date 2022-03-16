Take cues from Malaika Arora’s black swimwear for your next pool party & slay like a diva; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Be it her fitness game or her fashion game the actress often grabs all the limelight and makes it to the headlines. Malaika is quite active on social media and often shares stunning pictures of her slaying in stylish outfits and makes her fans go gaga over her. Today too the diva took to her Instagram to share a picture of her all ready to take a dip in the pool as she is raising the temperatures in a black swimsuit.

In the picture, we can see Malaika Arora gently getting into the pool. The actress can be seen wearing a very stylish black coloured swimsuit. The swimsuit has full sleeves from one side and has a cape-like thing coming from the same side and flowing onto the water. Her swimsuit indeed is quite stylish and we bet you can take cues from her outfit for your next pool party. Sharing this picture she wrote, ‘Lost’. Fans have showered love on this picture and even Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to the comments section to post fire emojis.

Take a look:

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Malaika Arora was asked if she has any plans to produce something anytime soon? The actress revealed that she has a lot of plans. Earlier she was a producer, only for namesake as she did not have much knowledge and was new to her. But, now she wants to produce content that she relates to and the kind of content people will also enjoy.

