Take cues as Yami Gautam epitomises elegance and style in an icy blue gown in new PHOTOS

Actress has been getting a lot of praise for her act in the recently released film, Bhoot Police. The actress was seen in the role of Maya in hoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was released last week on Friday and has been getting a good response. Now, amid the buzz of her film, Yami has dropped gorgeous photos on social media that showcase her in an elegant avatar. The star had been busy with the promotions of the film over the past few weeks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared lovely photos as she posed in the sunshine. In the photos, Yami could be seen clad in a gorgeous icy blue gown with a thigh-high slit. Along with it, she is seen in a pair of heels. Yami opted for a completely glam look with her shiny icy blue gown and her eye-liner matched with the colour of her outfit. The Bhoot Police star left her hair loose with soft curls in them. As she posed, Yami looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Yami's portrayal of Maya in Bhoot Police has been liked and she has been getting praise from social media followers as well. The film is a horror-comedy in which Arjun and Saif are ghostbusters. They come to help Yami, who has a ghost in her estate. However, while helping her, comic situations arise and that is how the story progresses. The film has been shot in Dharamshala, Palampur and Rajasthan and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It is backed by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. Besides this, Yami also has A Thursday, Lost and Dasvi in the pipeline.

