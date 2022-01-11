Take inspiration from Mira Rajput's winter lunch menu to eat wholesome food during the season

Mira Rajput has steadily grown her social media presence by talking about parenting, wellness and fitness. The mother of two often talks about striking the right balance between nutrition and fitness. On Tuesday, she dished out an example as she revealed her special winter lunch menu. Eating simple, homecooked meals goes a long way in maintaining your health and Mira Rajput seems to be doing just that.

On Tuesday, Mira revealed that she tucked into a special winter lunch and it was all things feel good. You can also take inspiration from her lunch menu as she had the perfect combination of fibre, veggies and an indulgent sweet. Mira wrote, "Had Mooli Parathas, Gajar Matar, Adarak Chai, Gajar Ka Halwa for lunch today." Isn't this the perfect wholesome meal especially on a wintery day?

Mira further added, "Currently in heaven with fuzzy socks. Winter is the best." Well, we can totally relate to Mira's food coma state of mind.

Check out Mira Rajput's Instagram Story below:

Looks like Mira Rajput is spending the winter season at her home in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor and Mira will soon be moving into their new home in Mumbai. The couple have purchased a sprawling property in a luxury high-rise. The couple are doting parents to Misha and son Zain.

