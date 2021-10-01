Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s films yet to announce a date for their theatrical releases

Last week, the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will be reopening in the state after October 22nd. The decision came as a huge relief for filmmakers, actors, and movie-goers who have been awaiting this day for months. As soon as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray shared the welcome news, filmmakers did not waste time in locking in dates for the big screen releases of their films, except two of Bollywood’s reigning stars – Shah Rukh Khan and .

From Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Sooryavanshi (November 4, 2021) featuring and Ranveer Singh’s This is 83 (December 24, 2021) to the starrer Laal Singh Chaddha (14 February 2022) to ’s Shamshera (18 March 2022), all the big-budget films which have been in news since the time of their announcements, blocked the dates for their theatrical releases. While we await these films to hit the silver screens, let us take a look at Bollywood’s Badshaah and Bhaijaan’s upcoming projects that are yet to announce a date.

1. Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. The Siddharth Anand directorial will feature King Khan alongside and John Abraham. The buzz is that the film will have hyper-stylised action scenes, adding to the excitement of fans. However, filmmakers are yet to lock in a date for this actioner.

2. Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled film

In what looks like a wonderful collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Tamil director Atlee Kumar’s yet-to-be-named film. If reports are to be believed, the movie is titled ‘Lion’, and will feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover in leading parts. Yet again, makers have not announced a release date yet.

Apart from Pathan and Atlee’s film, Shah Rukh will also reportedly be seen in a Rajkumar Hirani directorial that will focus on the issue of illegal immigration. The film has not gone on floors yet. Shah Rukh’s fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback on the silver screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and .

Salman Khan

1. Tiger 3

The next instalment in Salman’s Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 has been all over the headlines recently. Salman will be reprising his role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who is a RAW agent. Katrina Kaif is the female lead in the film, whereas Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of an antagonist in this Manish Sharma directorial. The star cast was recently shooting for the international schedule in exotic locations like Russia, Turkey, and Venice. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

2. Antim: The Final Truth

Antim: The Final Truth is yet another Salman Khan film that has not booked a date for its theatrical release yet. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial will feature Salman alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the two will be seen locking horns with each other. In a recent interview director, Mahesh Manjrekar reportedly revealed that Antim will be releasing in November but a date has not been decided yet.

Apart from these two big-budget films, Salman also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. He will also be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The shooting of the film had to be postponed because of the second wave of the pandemic. The actor is gearing up for his first-ever biopic in which he will portray the role of the flamboyant Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik, popularly known as Black Tiger, in director Rajkumar Gupta’s next film. At the moment, the actor will be busy shooting for the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Which of these films are you excited to watch in the theatres? Let us know in the comments!

