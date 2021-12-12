Take notes from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan’s airport look for your next winter travel: PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani took the airport fashion to another level today morning. The duo returned from Russia after wrapping up the schedule of their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The two stars have been sharing glimpses from the sets and making all their fans go gaga over them. We all know that Varun and Kiara are quite active on their social media and kept all their fans updated about all their move. Well, today, these two sure made heads turn at the Mumbai airport as they were spotted wearing matching outfits.

In the video, you can see Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani walking in full swag and heading towards the exit of the airport. Kiara can be seen wearing a brown leather pants, same coloured top and paired it with black boots. What caught our attention was the abstract print shawl that she wrapped around her stylishly. Kiara covered her face with a black mask and black sunglasses and tied a bun. Varun on the other hand wore a light brown coloured sweater top over similar coloured trousers that has stripes with white colour.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. Recently, his look from Bhediya had released and fans loved it. He will be starring opposite Kriti Sanon in this one. There’s also Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Varun also has Sanki with Sajid Nadiadwala scheduled to take off sometime next year.

Kiara Advani too has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. She will also be seen in a Pan-India film starring Shankar and Ram Charan.

