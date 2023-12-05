'Take your hate elsewhere': Armaan Malik REACTS after facing backlash for calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor'
Indian singer Armaan Malik called Animal's Ranbir Kapoor best actor recently after which he faced backlash on social media. A while ago, he reacted to it and made a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter).
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was released on December 1, 2023. Since its release, the film has been getting good reviews on social while some shared mixed reactions. Ranbir who played the main role in the film received good reviews on social media. Amidst all of this, Indian singer Armaan Malik called Ranbir the "best actor" after which he faced backlash. The singer has now made a post as he reacted to the trolls.
Armaan Malik reacts to trolls after calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor'
A while ago, Armaan Malik took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a post where he reacted to the trolls as he faced backlash after calling Ranbir Kapoor the "best actor of our generation."
He wrote, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you." Take a look:
His previous tweet for which he faced the backlash read, "#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period."
Meanwhile, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cast of the film also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Damri, Charu Shankar, and others in pivotal roles. Animal is set to have a sequel titled Animal Park as hinted during the film.
ALSO READ: Animal: Bobby Deol feels ‘stronger than before’ in shirtless PICS, fans go gaga over ‘Mr perfect’
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut