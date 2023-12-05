'Take your hate elsewhere': Armaan Malik REACTS after facing backlash for calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was released on December 1, 2023. Since its release, the film has been getting good reviews on social while some shared mixed reactions. Ranbir who played the main role in the film received good reviews on social media. Amidst all of this, Indian singer Armaan Malik called Ranbir the "best actor" after which he faced backlash. The singer has now made a post as he reacted to the trolls.

Armaan Malik reacts to trolls after calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor'

A while ago, Armaan Malik took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a post where he reacted to the trolls as he faced backlash after calling Ranbir Kapoor the "best actor of our generation."

He wrote, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you." Take a look:

His previous tweet for which he faced the backlash read, "#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period."

Meanwhile, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cast of the film also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Damri, Charu Shankar, and others in pivotal roles. Animal is set to have a sequel titled Animal Park as hinted during the film.

