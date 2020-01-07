Takht: Karan Johar to visit Europe to recce for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan multistarrer

Post wrapping his recce for upcoming magnum opus Takht in Jaiselmer, Karan Johar is to visit Europe for the second round.

is all set to begin filming for his upcoming magnum opus Takht. The film is expected to go on floors in March but seems like Karan is doing his homework before he actually wears the director's hat once again. In order to ensure perfection, the helmer is going places to recce locations. Karan has recently jetted off to Jaiselmer for the same purpose and next on the cards is Europe. Karan, his cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani, Art Director Sabu Cyril and his assistant directors are to stay in the desert city for five days for extensive analysis of the locations and to plan the cinematography of the film.

Post wrapping his recce in Jaiselmer, the next destination on Karan's map is Europe. The production team of Takht will fly to several countries such as Italy, France and more for another round of recce to find locations similar to that of the desert in Jaiselmer. Action scenes have been written and costumes have been locked, and the film is expected to have big battle sequences. Like his last film Kalank, Takht too is a big-ticket film for which a mammoth budget has been dedicated.

Starring , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others, the multistarrer is slated for 2021 release. Anil Kapoor plays the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the film shows the enmity between his two sons Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh as the two turn blind in anger and in hunger for power. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Aurangzeb while Vicky Kaushal is to play Dara Shukoh. Brothers by blood, the two turn hostile towards each other as both of them aspire to become the next ruler after their father.

