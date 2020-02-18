Takht: Kareena Kapoor on working with Karan Johar after 20 years: The dynamic is going to be very exciting

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a couple of films in her kitty and after entertaining the audiences in Good Newwz, Kareena will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, wherein she plays the role of a cop. Now, as much as we are excited for Angrezi Medium, we are equally pumped to see Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht.

Now, a few days back, reports suggested that Karan Johar and his team have set out on a recee for Takht and soon, the film will go on floors. Now talking about Takht, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed a sense of excitement on working in the period drama, as she said that she is really excited to work with Karan Johar in the magnum opus. Since Karan had directed Kareena in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it has been 20 years to it and therefore, Bebo is looking forward to work with KJo. “I’m really looking forward to it because I’m working with Karan again after so many years. I’m also excited as I think both me and Karan have changed dramatically since Kabhi… It’s almost been 20 years since I’ve worked with him, and I think I’m a different actor today. And he’s also grown from strength to strength as a director and a person. The dynamic is going to be very exciting to finally be on set with him,” shared Bebo.

Besides Bebo, Takht also features Anil Kapoor, , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Also, it is being reported that Rhea Kapoor is all set to come with a sequel to Veere Di Wedding and she confirmed the same while interacting with fans on Instagram. So, looks like, Bebo has a very busy 2020 with such great line-ups, and we can’t wait to see Bebo is all the variety of roles.

