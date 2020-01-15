Takht: Vicky Kaushal begins with horse riding lessons for Karan Johar's multistarrer

Vicky Kaushal begins taking horse riding lessons for Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shares a glimpse of his first encounter with the sport.

Filmmaker has recently wrapped up his recce in Jaiselmer for his upcoming multistarrer Takht. The Karan Johar directorial stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The period drama revolves around the enmity between two brothers for succeeding their father's throne. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan while Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal play Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb respectivity. While their father is torn between their hostility, the two brothers are blind in their hunger for power and authority.

Takht is expected to go on floors in no time. Director Karan Johar has wrapped his recce in Jaiselmer and is gearing up for another round of recce in Europe. Meanwhile, the actors have begun prepping for the film. Recently, Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen essaying the role of Aurangzeb in Takht, has shared a glimpse of his horse riding lessons. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky has shared a few pictures which show the actor all padded up, prepping for a horse ride. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has also started learning Kathak dance form and Urdu language for her role in the magnum opus.

Looks like the actor is bonding with his new friend before taking his horse riding lessons. Vicky is seen wearing a helmet and patting the horse. Directed by Karan Johar, Takht is slated for 2021 release. However, the release date has not been officially announced.

