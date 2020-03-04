Takht: Vicky Kaushal feels it will be difficult to play warring brothers with Ranveer Singh; Here’s why

Takht is a story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and the film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Vicky Kaushal is an actor par excellence because if we look at his filmography, from films like Masaan, Bombay Velvet, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sanju to Manmarziyaan, Vicky has always proved that he is a versatile actor. While Vicky was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, next, he will be seen in ’s directorial drama- Takht. In Takht, Vicky will be seen playing the role of 's brother, and since this is the first time that Vicky will be seen in a period film, the actor is quite pumped about it and since Vicky has never earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor, the actor is enthusiastic to be sharing screen space with them.

“This is definitely off my bucket list since I have wanted to do a period drama,” Vicky had said. Now since Vicky and Ranveer are playing brothers in the film, needless to say, the two will have maximum scenes together and when Vicky was asked about working with Ranveer Singh, the actor said that he is quite excited to get on with the workshops. Talking about working with Ranveer Singh, the actor said that since this is the first time that Ranveer and Vicky will be working together, and they don't know their energies yet, therefore, Vicky feels it will be fun to collaborate with him. In the film, Vicky and Ranveer will be playing the role of warring brothers, and since in real, the two share a great camaraderie, Vicky says that it will be difficult to play warring brothers with him. “I absolutely love him. There were times when we sitting on each other’s laps only. It’s going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers but I’m looking forward to working with him,” said Vicky.

A few days back, Karan Johar had jetted off for the recce of Takht and as per reports, the cast of the film will soon start shooting for the film. Takht is a period drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. For all those who don’t know, Takht is a story of two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

