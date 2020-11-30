Talaash: The Answer Lies Within turns 8: Did you know Aamir Khan’s film takes a cue from a real life incident?

As Talaash: The Answer Lies Within completes eight years of release today, here is a lesser known fact about this Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer which will leave you intrigued.

is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He has played a variety of roles on the silver screen which have managed to leave an impact on the audience. Amid this, the audience has loved watching him play the role of a police officer. The last time we saw him donning the cop uniform was in 2012 release Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the psychological crime thriller also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in key roles.

Although the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, Aamir and Kareena did win a lot of appreciation for their respective roles. But did you know the movie, especially the climax, has a connection with a real life incident? The climax is based on an incident that happened with co-writer Zoya Akhtar. Talking about the same, Aamir in one of his interviews stated, “The incident happened with Zoya at Haji Ali Road at midnight. She was accompanied with 4-5 friends. They suddenly, at the last minute, saw a woman coming in front of their car. Zoya also said that the woman wasn't wearing any clothes. They stopped the car and came out only to see that there was no one on the road!”

Apparently, this incident gave Zoya the idea for the movie Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Confirming the same, Zoya was quoted saying, “I had an experience which I could not explain to myself and to others while I was on my way back from a South Mumbai party spot. And this experience which I went through, became the vital ingredient of the story of Talaash. I spoke to Reema (Kagti) about this and it became the initial trigger point of the script that we wrote together.”

Interestingly, Talaash marked Aamir and Kareena’s second collaboration after 3 Idiots. The duo will also be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will feature Aamir in a role of a turbaned Sikh.

Credits :Glamsham

