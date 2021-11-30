Talaash: The Answer Lies Within turns 9: Throwback to when Aamir Khan REVEALED his ‘search’ in life

I will start with this: Alexa, play ‘Laakh Duniya Kahe’ by Ram Sampath, please.

Now that we have got the music playing, let’s talk about the film. ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’ was one of the highest-grossing films in the box-office in 2012. But, apart from the money it minted, the film also managed to move its audience deeply. After all, we are still talking about the film as it clocks 9 years since its release today. And to judge how any form of art has fared, we need to look at how it has aged with time. Helmed by Reema Kagti, Talaash featured Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles, who delivered honest performances to drive home a simple yet profound message: whether we categorize yourself as a believer or not, the answer, in the end, always lies within us.

As Talaash clocks 9 years today, we decided to look at a throwback, when the film was merely a month away from hitting the theatres and Aamir was busy doing promotions. During promotions, in an interview with Filmfare, Aamir Khan was asked what was his ‘Talaash’, or rather, his ‘search’ in life was. To this Aamir Khan did not go the philosophical way. Instead, the perfectionist had a precise answer. Can you guess his reply? Well, we’ll tell you. Aamir replied, “I am in search of good work and genuine people.” Nine years later, we hope Aamir’s quest for good work and genuine people has been fruitful.

Talking about the film, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a psychological crime thriller that traces the story of Senior Police Inspector, Surjan ‘Suri’ Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan), who in the course of solving a high-profile accident, comes to terms with his own haunting past. His meeting with an escort called Rosie (Kareena Kapoor Khan) makes him come face to face with his own beliefs, all the while trying to save a dying marriage with Roshni (Rani Mukerji) who is in mourning after the death of their 8-year-old son Karan. Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in the film as well. Talaash was written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, while it was bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan Productions.

