Talaash: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir, the movie was first offered to Saif Ali Khan and someone else

Well, as it turns out, Saif Ali Khan was the original choice for playing the male lead in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Taalash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite a diva and there is no denying how she has been one of the finest in Bollywood for as long as one can remember. The actress step foot into Bollywood to rule it and ever since her debut, that is exactly what she has been doing. With some of the best films to her credit, Kareena belongs to a different league of celebrities altogether and she continues to have a different kind of influence on fans and people.

2020 marks Kareena's 20 years in the industry and well, she sure has made everything about her journey look effortless. In one of her interviews, Kareena spoke about everything about her career and how things have been throughout her journey so far. And that is when she spoke about 2012 films Talaash and Heroine. Both these films can rightly be called critically acclaimed films, however, it looks like chances were that Kareena wouldn't have been a part of the film in the first place if it wasn't for Saif denying the role played by Aamir.

About Talaash, she went on to reveal that was offered this film first and how she has no idea why he went on to say no to it. She also revealed that the two girls then were different. However, the production team then decided to re-cast and eventually, Aamir was cast in the lead role and he loved it so he said yes to it. She then also revealed how he called her then and by now, Saif had already told her about the film, and how she had also told Saif that she does not understand why doesn't he want to do the film. None the less, she did add how maybe Saif was looking at doing a commercial film but when she was offered the role, she thought it would be fabulous. Further, she added how she thinks that has been one of her finest films given the fact that it was a little eerie and it also had to be believable till the very end. She added how she really enjoyed doing the film.

Meanwhile, she also spoke about how she has no idea why Heroine did not quite work because that is not something that people fit with when it comes to the conventional idea about an actress. She also said how she gave so much to the film and yet, it did not work quite well. Among other things, she was also quipped about how she was managing multiple titles including being an artistic actor, a commercial actor, a dancer, and so many other things and if it burdened her at that time. She went on to say how as a star you have to be ready for everything and you have to learn to be indifferent, including the good and bad.

She also spoke about how Saif has brought about to her life post marriage, she revealed how he has brought about a sense of contentment and he has taught her to enjoy the greater things in life and not always go running after fame, money and competition.

When asked about her phase in the career right now and she spoke about her she has left the race behind and how she is doing fewer films right now so that is the reason she is probably in the most liberal phase right now.

On what she wants to achieve in the next 20 years, now that she has completed 20 years in the industry, she says how she might want to move to London and continue working in India and how it is her dream to do that. She concluded by saying how she just wants to continue doing great work and have people (the media) who have always been supportive of her, continue to tell her she is 60 and still cool.

Credits :BBC Asian Network

