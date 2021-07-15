'Talk and settle the dispute': Delhi HC suggests Sushant Singh Rajput's father & 'Nyay: The Justice' makers

The late actor’s father had appealed against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film Nyay: The Justice.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh and the makers of the film Nyay: The Justice talk and settle the dispute. It is worth mentioning here that the late actor’s father had approached the court in April and sought a stay order on the film's release. But, the court had dismissed his plea against the movie, allegedly based on the late actor's life. To note, the actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

As reported by The Quint, Justice Talwant Singh, while hearing the appeal, said, “Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out.” Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Kishore Singh, said, “Independent of the proceedings, we will try to resolve." On this, advocate Chander Lall, appearing on behalf of the film director, said that there was “no intention to take advantage.” The court issued notice and also granted a week to the filmmakers to respond to the late actor’s father's application seeking a stay on further publication or circulation of the film.

As reported by PTI, the court had noted that the application contained certain documents which were not before the single judge and therefore, suggested that an application for the said relief be filed before the single judge itself. Nyay: The Justice is an upcoming film which is directed by Dilip Gulati and will be produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. The film stars Zuber K. Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead roles. The trailer of the film has been released. Moreover, the lead actor had mentioned that the film is not a biopic on Sushant but a story inspired by his life.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of an alleged drug peddler

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×