Talking Tom and his friends are together for the first time in a revolutionary new game from Outfit7 Limited

It’s time to get ready for the best family game to enjoy this summer with Talking Tom and his friends from Outfit7 Limited.

We have grown up listening to Talking Tom repeat our words in his funny voice in great games like Talking Tom Cat, looking after Tom in the worldwide sensation My Talking Tom, and saving the world as superheroes in Talking Tom Hero Dash. Now, Tom and all his friends from the Talking Tom and Friends universe are together in one epic virtual pet game – for the first time ever!

Outfit7, the creators of the multi-award-winning Talking Tom and Friends games, has just launched My Talking Tom Friends. This fun, family-friendly game brings together Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Ben, Talking Ginger, and Talking Becca (the newest addition to the group). Thanks to the sandbox approach, you can basically play any way you want with these lovable characters. And did we mention that it is also the first virtual pet game from Outfit7 in landscape mode? Well, now we have!



Fans can play with not one, but all six of their best friends in a big house full of games and activities. From the house itself to the characters’ outfits, almost everything can be customized by the player for a highly personalized experience.



The game, which offers all kinds of great family fun with the lovable virtual pet characters, is available on iOS and Android for free. The characters in the game already have a huge fan base comprising people of all age groups from across the globe.

In My Talking Tom Friends, players take care of all six characters at once. And they have unique personalities so it’s fun to get to know them all. In addition to having fun together, the friends also need to be fed, bathed, and helped with household chores during the game, which helps you obtain rewards, special outfits, and free bus rides into town to go shopping. Who said responsibilities can’t be fun? The fact that the in-game ‘house’ needs to be cleaned once all characters start living in it, shows the fantastic attention to detail in the gameplay.

With 70 million downloads in just two weeks, it's evident that My Talking Tom Friends is a smash hit, and it’s not surprising. The gameplay is bright and vibrant, with great opportunities to play with lovable characters, test your skills in fun mini-games, and even grow food in the virtual garden! There’s all manner of fun things to discover and enjoy with the whole family.

And what’s not to like about and her son Viaan staying home and enjoying some quality time together? My Talking Tom Friends is already keeping them busy and it’s time you get your hands on it, too!

You can download this epic game for free on Android and iOS now and enjoy it with your friends and family!



Happy Playing!



Paid partnership with Outfit7 Limited.

Credits :Pinkvilla

