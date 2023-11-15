Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma set to tie the knot soon? Reports

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. While the duo chose to maintain a low profile initially, they have lately been spotted packing on PDA. There has been an update on their relationship as reportedly, the duo is set to tie the nuptial knot soon. 

Lust Stories 2 stars Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to get married soon? 

According to a report by portal Telugu Cinema, the two lovebirds are all set to get hitched to one another and they are  “seriously considering tying the knot.” 

Furthermore, the report also adds that Tamannaah Bhatia is facing ‘pressure’ from her parents to get married soon and that Bhatia has not signed any movie post Bhola Shankar.

Vijay Varma’s take on paparazzi post dating Tamannaah Bhatia

During a conversation at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023 earlier this year, Vijay Varma had addressed how the paparazzi situation had ‘escalated’ after he began dating the actress. He recalled how things went out of control and he could not handle it as at numerous occasions, the paps appeared at his doorstep.

“I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah [Bhatia]. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house,” mentioned Varma. 

'I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it': Vijay Varma on being in limelight due to his relationship

During an interview with Indian Express earlier, the actor had opined on his fans’ interest in his personal life and said that it was still new to him and he is in the process of adjusting to the sudden attention.

He went on to delve on the topic and noted that while is humbling and nice, he wasn’t used to the attention initially. “I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it,” he added.

