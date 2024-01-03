Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma walk hand in hand at the airport as they return from New Year vacay; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Ever since these two have made their relationship public, the couple does not shy away from being spotted together. Be it parties, red-carpet events, or vacations, the Lust Stories pair is always winning hearts. Well, these two were in London ringing in the new year together and today the love birds arrived in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made a striking appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were snapped as they arrived in Mumbai post a fabulous New Year celebration in London. In the video, we can see the actress looking radiant in an oversized blazer and trousers that she paired with a black tee, black glasses, and black shoes. Vijay on the other hand looked dapper in a black biker jacket that he layered over a black tee and completed his look with blue denim, white shoes, and black glasses. The couple extended New Year wishes to the paparazzi and walked hand in hand. They also had a wide smile on their faces, and it appears that they indeed had a blast.

Check out the video:

Tamannaah Bhatia’s New Year post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a couple of fun pictures from her New Year celebration. In the pictures, we can see a super happy Tamannaah posing for the pictures. From eating ice creams to Pizza to having coke and looking stunning in her pictures, the actress made sure to make heads turn.

Vijay Varma’s new film

All the Vijay Varma fans, there is a piece of good news for you. The actor is all set to work in Ul Jalool Ishq. The film will start shooting on January 9 and alongside Vijay, we will also see Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi. The actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the film.

