Tamannaah Bhatia BLUSHES as paps ask her about boyfriend Vijay Varma being her ‘happy place’-WATCH

The premiere of the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer web series Jee Karda was held yesterday, and celebs such as Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and many others were spotted arriving for the premiere. Tamannaah looked beyond gorgeous in a neon green outfit, and at the premiere, she was seen interacting with the paparazzi. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed that her relationship with Vijay Varma began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. She also called her boyfriend Vijay her ‘happy place’. Now, during the premiere of Jee Karda, the paparazzi asked her about the interview, and Tamannaah couldn’t stop blushing as the paparazzi asked about Vijay being her ‘happy place’.

At the premiere of Jee Karda, the paparazzi told Tamannaah Bhatia, “Tamannaah ji, wo interview achha tha aapka jo aapne bola wo.(Tamannaah ji, your interview was very nice).” The actress asked, “Kaunsa? (Which one?)” to which the photographer replied, “Happy place.” In response, Tamannaah blushed profusely, then said, “Looks nice when I smile, right?” The paps then said that she and Vijay make for a good-looking couple. “Aap dono bohot acche dikhte ho,” said the paps, to which Tamannaah replied, “Thank you guys, that's so sweet of you.” When asked, “Aapki movie kab aa rahi hai saath mein? (When is your movie Lust Stories 2 releasing?)”, the actress said, “Aa rahi hai (It’s coming soon).” Check out the video below!

For the unversed, rumours about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship started floating after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral. Post that, they were spotted together on many occasions. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, and the actress replied, “Yes.”

She further said that he is someone she bonded with very organically, and that he came with all his guard down, which in turn made it very easy for her to put all her guard down. “He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” said Tamannaah.

