Tamannaah Bhatia FINALLY breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Vijay Varma; Says 'We have done..'

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently broke her silence on her rumoured relationship with Vijay Varma. The reports of the dating started doing the rounds after a video from a New Year's party went viral on the Internet. The duo was seen kissing each other in the viral video. Recently, Vijay took to his Instagram story and shared a picture featuring two pairs of feet facing each other on Valentine's Day. Fans were quick to notice Tamannaah's jacket in the picture. Now, in an interview, the Baahubali actress finally addressed the rumours doing the rounds on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Vijay Varma

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said that she has done a film with Vijay and 'such rumours' keep going around. She added that clarifying the rumours is 'not necessary' and has nothing more to say about them. The actress also spoke about the constant speculations around her marriage. Earlier, it was reported that she was tying the knot with a businessman. Tamannaah posted a video in which she was seen dressed as a man and rubbished the reports hilariously.

Tamannaah said, "I don’t know why that happens, but females get married a bunch of times before we actually get married! We get married every Friday, and then hear ‘oh you are not married yet!’" She added that people are constantly getting her married to a doctor or a businessman. She said that she feels she has been married too many times now. The actress wonders if people would be still excited when she really gets married or if they will think it's another speculation.

Meanwhile, a source earlier told Pinkvilla that Vijay and Tamannaah are seeing each other and they are in a happy space. They met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh's film. The duo hit it off from the word go and they deeply admire each other's work.