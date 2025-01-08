Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to her Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat at an event, fans go crazy over her expressions; WATCH viral video
A video of Tamannaah Bhatia grooving to her song Aaj Ki Raat from the film Stree 2 and making the crowd go crazy at a recent event has surfaced on the internet.
Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerized everyone with her song Aaj Ki Raat in the 2024 movie Stree 2. The actress performed stunning dance moves in the scintillating number of the horror comedy. Tamannaah recently grooved to the song at an event and the video has gone viral on the internet. The fans couldn’t help but go crazy over her expressions.
In a video shared on social media, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen attending a New Year’s event. Dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of a full-sleeved turtleneck top and black jeans, she looked extremely stylish. Her makeup was minimal yet flawless and her hair was styled in loose waves.
Tamannaah was seen doing the steps to the song Aaj Ki Raat gracefully. As she did the hook step, the crowd went crazy as they cheered and recorded her.
Watch the video here!
Netizens reacted to the video in the comments section and showcased their appreciation. One person said, “She doesn’t need dance steps Expressions are enough,” while another wrote, “She nailed it.” A user exclaimed, “my fav song.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.
Aaj Ki Raat has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the official music video, Tamannaah Bhatia’s character Shama sets the dance floor on fire as she takes over the town of Chanderi. Donning a glamorous green-colored outfit, she performs the sizzling moves choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.
Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and director Amar Kaushik also feature in the song.
Stree 2 was released in cinemas on August 15, 2024 and emerged a massive hit at the box office. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the heist thriller film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.
