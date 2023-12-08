Tamannaah Bhatia gushes after beau Vijay Varma wins Asian Academy Award for Dahaad; his reply is EVERYTHING
Tamannaah Bhatia couldn't stop raving over her beau Vijay Varma as he was honored at the prestigious Academy Creative Awards in the Best Actor category for Dahaad. Read on for more.
Vijay Varma is one of the most sought after talents in the Hindi film industry currently. A couple of months back, it was announced that Vijay had won the Best Actor - India award at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Actor in the leading role for his exceptional performance in Dahaad.
Recently, the actor formally received the award and shared glimpses of his big win on social media, to which his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia reacted, which is all things cute.
Vijay Varma shares his big win moment for Dahaad at the Asian Academy Creative Awards
A while back, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle and crafted a post as he shared the significant moment of his big win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The post begins with a video of him being called on the stage for the honor, and he can be seen receiving the award with sheer pride.
Up next is a selfie of the Darlings actor holding the award, followed by him striking dashing poses for the camera with the trophy in his hands.
Take a look:
Elated by his big win, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing his pride as he wrote, “It’s always amazing when you win an award but this time it was more special because your win is your country’s win. I had the honour of receiving the coveted Asian Academy Best Actor in leading role for Dahaad!”
He continues writing, “I was nominated alongside 10 other acting talents across Asia-Pacific and it was quite a Power packed room.. but happy to say to my countrymen.. we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby! Thank you so much @asianacademycreativeawards for the honour. Couldn’t have done this without my #dahaad team.”
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's cute PDA on latter's big win
To this, Vijay’s lady love Tamannaah Bhatia became the loudest cheerleader as she shared the post on her Instagram story. Reacting to it, she wrote, “Woohhoooo (accompanied by dancing emojis) making India proud by winning big at the @asianacademycreativeawards.”
In his response, Vijay dedicated his award to Tamannaah as he wrote, “Bringing the Golden Goddess to my Goddess (accompanied by a coy laughter emoji)" and further Lust Stories 2 actress re-shared it with a heart GIF on Instagram story.
Take a look at their cute social media PDA:
Dahaad was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.
