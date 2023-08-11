Tamannaah Bhatia has a quirky caption for boyfriend Vijay Varma's latest post and it's 'Mind blueing'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. Earlier in June in a conversation with Film Companion, the actress confirmed her relationship with the actor and revealed that their love story began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Since then, the couple is seen engaging in cute social media interactions, arriving at various occasions together. Now, a while ago, Vijay posted a photo of herself and asked for a caption. His girlfriend-actress Tamannaah gave a quirky caption that won the hearts of fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a quirky caption for boyfriend Vijay Varma's latest post

Taking to his Instagram, Vijay Varma shared a bunch of pictures from a photo shoot where he opted for a blue ensemble. He wore a sky-blue blazer over a white tee and baggy pants. He asked his fans to help come up with a good caption. Without wasting much time, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who commented early on, suggesting a quirky caption for her boyfriend's post.

The actress suggested that the caption should be, “Mind blueing (cool face emoticons).” And Vijay also responded to her comment as he added two tomato emojis.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Tamannaah replied to Vijay's post, fans were quick enough to react to it. Onw wrote, "I guess you got a caption." Another commented, "dear Tamannah .. you Caption was really innovative and a Very Smart one ..!!" Some were also seen calling the actress "Bhabhi."

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship

After months of speculation about their dating rumors, it was Tamannaah who finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay. She admitted that their love story form a shape on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Rumors of them dating first sparked after a video of the two kissing at a New Year party in Goa surfaced.

Confirming their relationship, Tamannaah said that Vijay is someone she loves to look up to. The actress further mentioned that her bond with him is very ‘organic' and added, "He's a person who I care about deeply.”

Work-wise, Vijay was last seen in Kaalkoot opposite Shweta Tripathi Sharma. It is directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. And, Tamannaah was recently seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. She also has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

