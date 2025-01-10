Tamannaah Bhatia has some serious competition as Shalini Passi and birthday girl Farah Khan burn the dance floor with their infectious moves on Aaj Ki Raat; WATCH
Shalini Passi took to her Instagram handle and posted a video glimpse from Farah Khan’s birthday bash as they danced to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat. Check it out.
Farah Khan celebrated her 60th birthday on January 9, 2025. The grand birthday bash was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and more. Meanwhile, an inside video from the celebration showed the birthday girl slaying the dance floor with her moves on Aaj Ki Raat accompanied by Shalini Passi.
On January 10, Shalini Passi took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from Farah Khan’s birthday bash. In the video, the duo is seen ruling the dance floor with their infectious moves on Stree 2’s hit party number, Aaj Ki Raat which has originally been picturized on Tamannaah Bhatia. The short glimpse of the video is enough to prove the amount of fun and gala time they seemed to have.
Shalini stunned in a monochrome short dress paired with high heels for the special evening, whereas Farah looked gorgeous in an-all black outfit with embroidery on the borders.
For the unversed, Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based art patron and socialite. She rose to fame after stint in drama reality series, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which streamed on Netflix last year. She was the new entry in the third season of the show along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha which originally featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. Passi is married to the owner of the PASCO group, Sanjay Passi.
In addition to this, Diana Penty who was also among other attendees posted an endearing picture with the birthday girl. In the picture, the duo exuded pure warmth and love as the Cocktail actress captioned it, "Finally got a photo. Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder Love you loads" followed by multiple red-heart emojis.
Farah Khan is a renowned choreographer and director known for helming films like like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and more.
