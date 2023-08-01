Tamannaah Bhatia left blushing as she calls boyfriend Vijay Varma her 'real-life hero'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in a web series called Jee Karda, recently spoke her heart out and spilled some beans. From expressing her thoughts on Vijay Varma to her upcoming projects, Bhatia spoke about everything. There’s no doubt that the actress is nowadays enjoying a lot of attention from fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as she talks about Vijay Varma

In a conversation with Galatta, when the actress was asked about her opinions on actor Vijay Varma, just then his photo flashed on the screen. The photo flashed on the screen instantly made Bhatia blush. She then said that Varma is her “real-life hero”. Well, even the audience had no questions about it as the couple has now publicly expressed their affection for each other.

During the interview, when Bhatia was asked if she has already signed a film with Thalapathy Vijay, she mentioned that the news is not true. However, she mentioned that she is going to manifest it to happen.

Tamannaah supports veau Vijay Varma at Kaalkoot screening

It was only recently that the actress was clicked with Varma at the screening of Kaalkoot. As the couple arrived in style, the paparazzi couldn’t stop praising the couple, and both the artists kept on smiling.

Talking about Vijay and Tamannaah, it is believed that the two met and fell in love while working on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Moreover, on many occasions, the two have explicitly spoken about their fondness for each other. The couple first sparked relationship rumors when a video of them from a New Year’s bash in Goa they attended had surfaced.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

Tamannaah, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jailer, is busy with the movie promotions in full swing. It was only recently that her song Kaavaalaa from the upcoming movie was released. After the successful release of the Kaavaalaa song from the upcoming film Jailer, Bhatia is on cloud 9. She will be seen in it alongside Rajnikanth. It is also believed that the actress is the frontrunner for Venkat Prabhu’s directorial Thalapathy 68. Meanwhile, it is also expected that Bhola Shankar, Bhatia’s upcoming film, will also release in August.