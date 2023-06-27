Tamannaah Bhatia on watching Lust Stories 2: ‘If someone enters the room, don’t panic and pause…’

The excitement for Lust Stories 2 has been sky-high ever since its teaser was released a few weeks ago. The ensemble cast of the anthology film includes Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will headline Sujoy Ghosh’s short film in Lust Stories 2 in which they play the role of ex-lovers. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 was unveiled last week, post which the makers have been sharing some interesting promos to keep the viewers hooked! In the latest promo, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen sharing how one should watch Lust Stories 2, and she recommended that viewers shouldn’t panic and pause the film if someone enters the room, as it has more than just ‘lust’.

Tamannaah Bhatia on how to watch Lust Stories 2

The promo starts with a scene of Lust Stories 2 that shows Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing an intimate moment in the kitchen. The scene is then paused, and we then see Tamannaah knocking and explaining how she doesn't want viewers to panic and pause Lust Stories 2, if someone enters the room suddenly. She is heard saying, "If someone enters into the room, don't panic and pause Lust Stories 2. It has much more than just lust. It has drama, it has romance, it has action. It has mother's love, grandmother's love, ex's love, maid's love. Don't be fooled by the name. Show it to everyone. What will happen? Will there be a storm? Will the sky fall? Will the Wi-Fi shut down? No, right? Just relax and enjoy.”

“Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka… sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with #LustStories2,” read the caption of the post. The post had hilarious comments from Netizens. While one Instagram user commented, “Mere gharwaale chappal se marenge,” another one wrote, “Wifi band nhi hoga lekin Ghar se jarur nikal dege.” Check out the promo below!

Lust Stories 2 consists of four short film segments directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. It will premiere on Netflix on June 29.

ALSO READ: Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia's reaction to female fan who got her face tattooed on arm is PRICELESS