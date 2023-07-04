Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing criticism for performing intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia has been grabbing headlines after her performance in the recently released Lust Stories 2 alongside her boyfriend Vijay Varma. She never upsets her fans and followers with her outstanding acting and this time too, the actress met the expectation. Amidst all this, Tamannaah revealed she is facing criticism for performing intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2 and also in Jee Karda. In a recent interview, the Baahubali actress opened up about people of today's generation who possess a cheap mindset as they criticized the actress.

Tamannaah Bhatia hates gender discrimination in intimate scenes

In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the 33-year-old actress opened up about facing criticism for doing intimate scenes in her two web series Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda. She revealed that she noticed people have been writing misogynist and sexist things about her on social media. During the conversation, the actress said that she became flabbergasted when she found out that people are judging her morally for those intimate scenes. She hates to believe that there are people who have a mindset like this at this age.

Speaking about gender discrimination when it comes to intimate scenes, Tamannaah Bhatia added that male actors do not face backlash or criticism for performing intimate scenes but when a female actor does, people waste no time to judge her.

In the same interview, Tamannaah was asked to share the misogynist comment she has been hearing. The comment said, "Kya majboori thi ki ye aise scenes kar rahi hai." Reacting to the same, the actress said that she found it very "strange."

Bhatia also added that she did not limit herself to performing modest roles as she wants to grow in herself as an actress in her career. She expressed her sadness as the actress never expected to face such criticism for playing intimate scenes in her web series.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside her boyfriend Vijay Varma. It was released on June 29. Apart from them, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, and others also played significant roles in the film.

