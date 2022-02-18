Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Madhur Bhandarkar's film Babli Bouncer

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen starring filmmaker Madhur Bahndarkar's upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer', a coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Sharing her thoughts on kick-starting the shoot, actor Tamannaah said: "As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across."

She added: "Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world."

Bhandarkar, who has given hits such as 'Fashion' and 'Corporate', shared: "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact."

He shared that with the shooting of 'Babli Bouncer' starting today, he is ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers.

"Babli Bouncer is one such story which we feel should leave a lasting impression on the audiences. We are excited to embark on this journey with Junglee Pictures, Madhur and Tamannaah to create what should be a very heartwarming and uplifting entertainer," said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, India

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures added: "Babli Bouncer tells a rooted, inspiring and feel-good story of an endearing and powerful character Babli."

The movie, which explores the unseen world of bouncers, also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead. Concept, story and the screenplay: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

The movie will be released at the end of this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia looks like a million bucks in black jeans and denim jacket and we cannot stop looking