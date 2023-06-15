Tamannaah Bhatia says ‘marriage is a big responsibility' days after she confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Indian film industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Not a single thing that Tamannaah does goes unnoticed by her fans. A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her love relationship with actor Vijay Varma. In an interview with Film Companion, the Baahubali actress reacted to the dating rumors and said she is dating Vijay, calling him her ‘happy place.’ Recently, in an exclusive interview with India Today, Tamannaah opened up about taking marriage responsibility.

Tamannaah says ‘marriage is a big responsibility’

The actress candidly spoke about marriage, love, friendship, and more with India Today. When she was asked whether she feels pressured by the idea of marriage, the 33-year-old actress said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids.”

“So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo,” Tamannaah added.

Tamannaah’s past plans about getting married and having kids

During the same interview, Tamannaah revealed her past plans about marriage and having kids by the age of 30. The actress shared that when she started acting for the first time, she had a rough idea about an actress’ career span. Tamannaah mentioned she used to think that an actress hardly has a career of 8-10 years. And, she further revealed her plans to get married and have two kids by 30, just like the idea was, back in the day. However, the actress mentioned how she eventually realized that marriage is not something that can be done when you cannot take responsibility to the fullest.

The actress revealed she felt like she had a ‘purna janam’ after reaching 30. Praising today’s generation, Tamannaah said that she is allowed to make choices of her own and added that people of previous generations used to copy each other in terms of marriage as she said, “yeh time ho gaya to yeh kar lo etc.” While ending the conversation Tamannaah said that her ideas were influenced by other people in the past but this is not the case anymore at present.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Lust Stories 2. It also stars Vijay Varma in a key role.

