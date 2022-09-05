Tamannaah Bhatia says she'd love to be Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's bouncer for a day

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra alongside Samir Aftab in the lead and later featured in films like Himmatwala, Entertainment, and Humshakals. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Babli Bouncer, which is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Just a while ago, the makers of Babli Bouncer unveiled the trailer of the movie.

Now, at the trailer launch event, Tamannaah called Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal her favourites. She added: "I would love to be Hrithik Roshan's bouncer for a day. I would also love to be Vicky Kaushal's bouncer." Meanwhile, It is a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah in a never-before-seen avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Babli Bouncer is scheduled to release on September 23, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film stars Tamannaah, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the concept, story, and screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Tamannaah has many interesting projects in her pipeline. The actress will be next in Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, Arunima Sharma's web series, Jee Karda, and the Telugu film, Bhola Shankar.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. Vijay Varma is also a part of the show. The duo will reportedly begin shooting for the web series in September. This is the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia and Sujoy Ghosh are working together.

ALSO READ: Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia plays a bindaas female bouncer in this fun family entertainer; WATCH