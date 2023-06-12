Tamannaah Bhatia says Vijay Varma is her 'happy place’, admits relationship began on Lust Stories 2 sets

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. She revealed that the love story started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. This is the first time that Tamannaah and Vijay collaborated together. They are set to feature in one part of the anthology film Lust Stories 2, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her relationship with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted together for quite some time after a video of them kissing at a New Year party in Goa surfaced. Although they maintained silence on their relationship and their equation, the pair was often seen together in Mumbai. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, the Baahubali actress said that she is dating Vijay, and added, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

In the same interview, the actress was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Replying to the same, Tamannaah said, “Yes.” She began to describe Vijay Varma and stated that he is someone she loves to look up to. The actress further mentioned that her bond with Vijay is very ‘organic’.

Tamannaah says she deeply cares about Vijay Varma

Calling Vijay Varma her ‘happy place,’ the 33-year-old actress further added, “If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply.”

Meanwhile, earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, when Tamannaah was asked about her rumored relationship with Varma, the actress said that “such rumors keep going around.” She further added, “Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

Before Tamannaah, actor Gulshan Devaiah spilled some beans about Vijay and the actress. “Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something,” the actor said.

