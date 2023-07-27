Tamannaah Bhatia ups hotness quotient in new pics, but beau Vijay Varma's flirtatious comment steals attention

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the latest couple in showbiz who have set social media on fire with their online romantic shenanigans. They kick-up a massive storm everytime they drop a comment on each other’s Instagram post.

The ‘madly in love’ duo, Tamannaah and Vijay, who gave their fans a fine demo of their sizzling chemistry in Lust Stories 2, are once again grabbing many eyeballs on the internet, here’s why!

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sassy Instagram post

On Thursday, Tamannaah took to Instagram and dropped a slew of stunning pictures, looking all things hot and sexy. “Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here’s #TuAaDilbara (fire emojis)”, Tamannaah wrote as she marked the launch of the song Tu Aa Dilbara, which is the Hindi version of Jailer’s chartbuster dance track, Kaavaalaa.

In the photos, Tammy can be seen wearing a white corset-top with a plunging neckline which she paired it with gray cargo denims. She looked enchanting as ever as she kept her hair open. While she flaunted her curves in her chic and cool ensemble, to add a tinge of glamor, the diva opted for golden pumps and dewy make-up with a hint of pink.

Vijay Varma’s comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s post

The pan-India beauty, who is reportedly dating Vijay Varma, has apparently knocked him off with her oomph factor through her steamy photos and his comment on Bhatia’s latest post is proof. The Dahaad actor took to his ladylove’s comment section and commented, “Heat wave in monsoon? (wondering emoji)”

Just like Vijay, fans too flocked to Tamannaah’s comment section and heaped praises on her. “Raising heat on rainy weather”, commented a fan. “Looking so hot and attractive”, another fan commented. “Queen”, reacted another fan.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2. Bhatia is all set to share the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer sees Rajini in the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian.

The upcoming Rajinikath-starrer Tamil film is touted to be a complete action-packed entertainer. Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Nelson has also roped in Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal, for an extended cameo in the film. The movie is all set to hit the screens next month, on 10 August.

ALSO READ: Can’t get enough of Kaavaalaa? Tamannaah Bhatia's viral track from Rajinikanth’s Jailer gets a Hindi version