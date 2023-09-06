Tamannaah Bhatia VEXED at fan for asking ‘When are you going to get married?’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship has been grabbing the headlines for quite a few months now. It was in June that the actress confirmed she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay. She said that she bonded with him very organically and that he is her ‘happy place’. Now, in a recent interaction with her fans in Chennai, she was asked when she would get married. The actress looked visibly miffed at the question.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts as a fan asks when she will get married

Tamannaah recently visited Chennai, and as part of an event conducted by Galatta, she was seen interacting with her fans. While most questions revolved around her roles and her projects, one fan asked her, “When are you going to get married? Do Tamil guys have a shot?” The actress looked visibly displeased with the fan’s intrusive question, and she said, “Even my parents don’t ask me this.” She was then asked if she had found a good guy, to which she replied that she was happy in her life right now. “I am very happy in my life right now. Yes, I am very happy,” said Tamannaah.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Vijay Varma also seemed irked at the paparazzi as they asked an untasteful question to him. “Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho?” While Vijay seemed visibly miffed, he politely replied, “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this).”

When Tamannaah Bhatia shared her thoughts about marriage

In June, while speaking to India Today, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on whether she feels pressured to get married and settle down. Sharing her thoughts about marriage, she said that she feels one should get married when they want to get married. “Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo,” said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia on work front

Tamannaah was last seen in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. The former received negative reviews from critics and emerged as a box-office bomb. Meanwhile, the Rajnikanth starrer Jailer opened up to positive reviews from critics owing to its strong screenwriting, direction, cast performances, and background score.

