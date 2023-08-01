Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma can’t stop blushing as paps say ‘Kamaal ki jodi hai’ at Kaalkoot screening

After sparking rumors about their relationship in January this year, actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been painting the town red with their love. The couple has been spotted making several public appearances together and have also expressed their feelings for each other at different occasions. Last night, Tamannah was seen being a supportive girlfriend to Vijay as she arrived to cheer for him at the screening of his latest web series Kaalkoot. Here's a closer look.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia at Kaalkoot screening

The screening of Vijay Varma’s web series Kaalkoot was held last night on July 31 in Mumbai. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was in attendance to support her beau and Vijay looked extremely happy to have her there with him. Vijay looked handsome in a blue jacket that he wore over a white shirt and paired with black pants and black shoes. Tamannaah’s outfit featured an oversized light pink jacket and baggy pants with white heels that were slouchy chic. The duo posed for the paparazzi with huge smiles and they couldn’t stop blushing at being teased by the camerapersons. The paps told them, “Kamaal ki jodi hai, kya jodi hai (what an amazing couple).” At this, the couple had a laugh and went all red in the face. Have a look:

Earlier, in a conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah had expressed her love and care for Vijay. She said that Vijay was her happy place and she also confirmed that their relationship started on the sets of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Vijay had also taken a strong stand against those who called their relationship a publicity stunt and had said that he was deeply and madly in love with Tamannaah. He has even confessed that he faces pressure from his family about marriage and he has been dodging their queries for a while now.

About Vijay Varma’s Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot is a crime drama series directed by Sumit Saxena. It stars Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Dutt. It is streaming on JioCinema since July 27. Vijay plays the role of a police officer who is bullied by his senior officials and has the responsibilities of his family but is still motivated to solve a heinous acid-attack case.

ALSO READ: Is Vijay Varma facing marriage pressure from family after confirming relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia?