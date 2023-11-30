Tamannaah Bhatia wears beau Vijay Varma's jacket as the lovebirds walk hand-in-hand after dinner date; WATCH

Recently Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing her boyfriend Vijay Varma's jacket as the couple was spotted after their dinner date.

Tamannaah Bhatia wears beau Vijay Varma's jacket as the lovebirds walk hand-in-hand after dinner date; WATCH
Picture courtesy: Vijay Varma Instagram / Pinkvilla Instagram

On November 29, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma went for dinner after attending a fashion show in Mumbai. They were also spotted leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand, and Tamannaah was seen wearing Vijay's shirt and jacket later in the night. 

Tamannaah Bhatia wears Vijay Varma’s jacket

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirmed their romantic relationship when their anthology Lust Stories 2 was released. Recently, photos were taken of them leaving a Mumbai restaurant together. They strolled hand-in-hand. Vijay looked stylish in a white shirt, black tie, and blue pants, while Tamannaah looked lovely in a long black dress. She wrapped herself in Vijay's blue shirt and a big jacket. The couple were also seen greeting the paparazzi. HAVE A LOOK: 

