Tamannaah Bhatia's First Look from Babli Bouncer poster OUT; Film to release on September 23

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her acting debut at the age of 15 in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra alongside Samir Aftab in the lead and later featured in films like Himmatwala, Entertainment, and Humshakals. Now, the actress is all set to collaborate with director Madhur Bhandarkar for his upcoming movie, Babli Bouncer. Earlier today, she also shared the first look from the film and announced the release date.

Sharing the first look, Tamannaah captioned it: "Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, streaming from Sept 23 only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," The actress wrapped up the film in May, this year and announced it on her social media, she penned a long note that said that shooting for it was an experience of a lifetime and that it was something she would cherish forever. "'Babli Bouncer' for me is not just a film but an experience of a lifetime which I'll cherish forever. This film started off with an extremely well-written and author-backed character, which had everything that would be the right kind of meat for an actor to go all the way and give everything that they have, to create a world and character which could make way into the hearts of the audience, and that's exactly what I tried to do with the character of Babli," she wrote.

Check out Babli Bouncer's FIRST look:

It is a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah in a never-before-seen avatar, as Babli Bouncer. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Babli Bouncer is slated to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has many interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will be next in Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, and Arunima Sharma's web series, Jee Karda, and Telugu film, Bhola Shankar.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses she loves the Mumbai rains but not the traffic; See PIC