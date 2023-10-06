Tamannaah Bhatia's hilarious reaction to viral meme comparing her with Friends’ Joey ‘Tbh, the brief was…’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be engulfed with not just spectacular acting skills but also some jaw-dropping looks. Her acting in movies such as Himmatwala has left the audience spellbound and it did not take much time for the actress to soar in her career. Recently, a meme of Tamannaah Bhatia has been doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen enveloped in beach sand and people have compared the photograph to that of Joey from renowned Netflix show FRIENDS. Tamannaah, who is known for her bubbly and friendly nature, has now reacted to the viral meme. Read the story to know what she said.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘Joey’ meme

The viral meme shows Tamannaah’s body completely embedded in beach sand. The photograph of Tamannaah was compared with a picture of Joey’s character from the show FRIENDS as he was also seen lying surrounded by sand in a similar manner. The captions of the meme read, “Sis thinks she is Joey” and “Corporate wants to know the difference between both the pictures.” Notably, Tamannaah reacted to the viral meme on her Instagram stories on Friday afternoon and mentioned, “Tbh, the brief was mermaid”. It seems like the meme has left Tamannaah in splits as the actress added laughing emoticons next to her reaction.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s personal life

Notably, the actress has been dating Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma and the two have been setting some serious couple inspirations! While the couple are loved by their fans, the two have always caught the attention of the paparazzi. Recently, Vijay Varma revealed how the paparazzi situation had “escalated” after he began dating the actress. Talking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, he mentioned, “The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah [Bhatia]. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house.”

ALSO READ: ‘I do believe in…’: Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumors amid dating Vijay Varma