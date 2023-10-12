Tamannaah Bhatia’s throwback video from 2005 goes VIRAL; Actress says ‘I’ll give my standard 10 exams’ -WATCH

Last month, Tamannaah Bhatia completed 18 years in the film industry, and she shared a heartwarming video on social media along with a note. She called acting her ‘first true love’. The actress was only 15 years old when she starred in the 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Post that, she went on to appear in a number of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, and has won several accolades. Tamannaah has truly come a long way in her career, and there’s no looking back for her! Now, an old video clip is going viral on social media which shows Tamannaah speaking about signing her first film at the age of 13.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s video from school days goes viral

In the video, Tamannaah is seen dressed in an orange and blue ethnic outfit, accessorized with heavy earrings. She is seen saying, “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon (I am studying in school right now. I’ll give my standard 10 exams, in 2005. I am preparing for the exams. However, when I signed the film I was only 13-and-a-half-years-old. Now, I am about to complete standard 10).” The video has left Tamannaah’s fans really surprised!

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah spoke about idolizing actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi when she was young. “I just knew that I want to be like them. I didn't have a path, and I didn't know how I am going to get there but I had this very strong urge to be a performer and being a performer was not something that I wanted to be because 'oh it's cool' or 'these amazing stars are doing it',” she said.

She added that even as a young girl, she would tell her friends at birthday parties that she wanted to perform solo. She took every opportunity, right from birthday parties or auditions, and would go there and give her best. She also recalled her first ad commercial came during her board exam, and she had to make a choice. “It came in my board exam and I had an option between leading that ad film or giving my boards. I had to make a choice. But I of course chose to do both because why would I not?" she said.

Tamannaah was recently seen in the film Jailer with Rajinikanth, which performed well at the box office. She was also seen in the series Aakhri Sach.

