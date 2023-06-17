Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma set Internet ablaze with their sizzling PICS ahead of Lust Stories 2 release

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are grabbing all the eyeballs ever since their dating rumors had begun. It is only recently that they confirmed their relationship status and left all their fans happy. Well, these two are now all set to showcase their crackling chemistry even on-screen with their upcoming movie Lust Stories 2. Ever since the teaser of Lust Stories was released, fans have been super excited to watch the second instalment of the critically acclaimed anthology film! This part will star Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and others. Several promotional videos have been released by the makers and we bet fans are really loving to watch them. Today, yet another promotional video featuring love birds Tamannah and Vijay was released and now they have set the internet on fire with their latest pictures together.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s latest pics from Lust Stories 2 released

Netflix India’s official page took to their Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. It is a promotional post for their upcoming movie Lust Stories 2. The lovebirds are twinning in black and indeed these pictures are proof of how hot their chemistry is going to be on screen. The pictures are posted with a very smart caption that reads, ‘is baar kiski Vijay hogi? Love or Lust??

Check it out:

Vijay Varma on his love life with Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor who was last seen in Dahaad alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha admits being in quite a blissful space in his personal life too. Talking about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay revealed that he is just in a happy space right now where there is a lot of love in his life. He also pointed out the commonality between him and his girlfriend and said that both he and Tamannaah have had an interesting journey. “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work,” revealed the actor.

