Tamas actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79; Renuka Shahane and others mourn her demise

Veteran actress Uttara Baokar, who entertained the audience through her solid body of work, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday. She breathed her last in a hospital in Pune. Sources close to her family revealed that she passed away following a prolonged illness. Reports also suggest that she was ailing for the last one year.

According to PTI, Uttara's last rites were performed on Wednesday morning. The veteran actress went to the National School of Drama to study acting. She was trained by Ebrahim Alkazi. She featured in several plays like Mukyhamantri, Mena Gurjari, Othello, Tughlaq and others. The late actress rose to fame after she featured in Govind Nihlani’s movie Tamas alongside Om Puri. She also featured in TV shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Udaan, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz and others. She was also an AIR drama artiste.

Several celebs took to social media and mourned her loss. Actor Manoj Joshi wrote, "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise. Om Shanti." Neena Kulkarni wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter. Her post read, "#UttaraBaokar A remarkable actress. A sensitive and private person in real life, Uttara tai was the epitome of dignity and humility. Time spent with her during the making of films Uttarayan and Shevri, have added value to my life."

Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Uttara Bhaokar Tai. Heartfelt tribute. Om Shanti"