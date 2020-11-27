Tamasha Turns 5: 5 ways in which Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's film reminds us that 'you only live once'

Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha struck a chord with fans due to its relatable storyline. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Ved and Tara made a special place in people's hearts. Now, as the film turns 5, we share 5 things we learned from the story.

Imtiaz Ali weaved a complex tale of love, life and everything in between in his classic film Tamasha starring and as Tara and Ved. The film surely wasn't an easy watch due to the complex layers of Ved and Tara's relationship and personalities. But, at the heart of it, it remained the story of a man who wanted to follow his passion over the society's stereotypes set for him and his struggle to juggle between the dual life he was living.

In the midst of his struggle, Ved meets Tara who joins him happily on his crazy filmy escapades but also reminds him to be who he truly is and not settle for the mundane routine of his 9 to 5 job. The complex relationship of Ved with himself and with Tara is explored beautifully in Tamasha and many were able to relate to the struggles of picking a typical profession over their passions. As the film clocks in 5 years, we decided to share the 5 major takeaways from it that reminded us that we've got one life and we should cherish it while we can.

1. Pursue your passion

We've all been victims of our parents and society's pressure of taking up a secure 9 to 5 job over following our true passion. In the film too, Ved aka Ranbir goes through the same when his father pressurizes him to be an engineer over his love for storytelling. In Ved's struggle to cope with his dual life of regular 9 to 5 job and the one he lives in Corsica, we got to learn that only following one's true passion can lead to a happier and fuller life. Even if it means earning less, one must go after what they truly desire, no matter what.

2. Don't give up on love

Love is a feeling that initially may make you feel uncomfortable, but eventually will help you grow in life and discover the unknown aspects about yourself. In the film, Ved meets Tara and she perfectly understands him right from the start. When she sees that something is amiss in him back in Delhi, she confronts him and unknowingly sends him on a journey to discover himself. Even though we see Ved giving up on her because of his own insecurity, Tara never stops loving him and supporting him. Hence, an important thing we can take back from the film is that if there is someone who loves you, don't give up on them easily.

3. Take a break from the mundane routine

Every now and then, we all feel the need to pack our bags and just head away from the mundane routine of a 9 to 5 job. The film once again reminds us of this famous saying that 'all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.' In this case, Ved lived the same routine over and over again in his job and only found solace in his travel shenanigans. Hence, Imtiaz doesn't forget to remind us to go on that short trip when we feel bogged down with the mundanity of life.

4. Imitiaz reminds parents to let their kids be

Through Ved's story, director Imtiaz sent out an important lesson to all the parents that it is very important to let kids choose life for themself and not to burden them with society's norms. In the film, Ved's true passion of storytelling is demeaned by his father time and again until, towards the end, he leaves his job and decides to share his story with his father. But, eventually, his father understands his feelings and lets him do what he wants. But, wouldn't it have been nice if Ved was never forced to take up engineering in the first place? Parents, we hope you're listening.

5. Your life story is in your hands, make changes when you find fit

We often tend to forget that the steering wheel of our life is in our own hands and that we can take our lives in whichever direction we want. Imitiaz does a great job with Tamasha to remind us of this important truth when his hero, Ved takes his life into his own hands and decides to live his true dream of being a storyteller. Hence, Ved teaches us that if you don't like the ending of your story, change it right away!

