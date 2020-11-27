  1. Home
Tamasha Turns 5: Deepika Padukone changes name on social media to Tara; Shares fan art of Ranbir Kapoor & her

Deepika Padukone took to social media to celebrate the 5th anniversary of her film Tamasha co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The Tamasha star shared mesmerising fan art of her and Ranbir as Ved and Tara from the film.
A film that was special for all Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans was Imtiaz Ali's directorial, Tamasha. The film released exactly 5 years ago on this very date and as it clocks another anniversary, Deepika Padukone celebrated this milestone in a perfect manner. The gorgeous star changed her name to Tara on social media handles. Not just this, she even put up Tamasha's poster featuring Ranbir and her as Ved and Tara as her display picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. 

Not just this, as a weekly practice of sharing 'Fan Art Friday,' Deepika picked two mesmerising pieces of work by her fans that were perfect moments from Tamasha with Ranbir. In the first artwork by Santanu, the actress and Ranbir's break up scene as Ved and Tara was perfectly captured in the form of a charcoal sketch. In another fan art by Pop Illustrator, we could see the happy Ved and Tara chilling with each other in full 'Matargashti' mode. 

Fans of Deepika and Ranbir have been celebrating 5 years of Tamasha on social media by trending the hashtag of the film. Many have been recalling the film's poignant scenes between Ved and Tara along with AR Rahman's soulful music. 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's posts for Tamasha feat Ranbir:

The film managed to strike a chord with many as the story of Ved and Tara left fans in awe. Deepika and Ranbir's chemistry too was a banger on screen. The songs by AR Rahman are still relevant and the track Agar Tum Saath Ho is still a hit with the young generation. Even though the film received a lukewarm response at BO, fans of Deepika and Ranbir managed to connect with their characters as Tara and Ved. It was directed by Imtiaz and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

