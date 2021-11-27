Tamasha turns 6: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone symbolized mind & heart in ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’?

Imtiaz Ali has directed Ranbir Kapoor twice in ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’. Rockstar came out in 2011 and whilst Tamasha was released in 2015. Ranbir Kapoor fans swear by these two performances considering the superstar played mighty complex characters. Recently the chatter around the film began again when a YouTube comment on the song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ stirred people on social media about a theory regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe in the song and got validation from Imtiaz Ali. The YouTube user wrote how the colors of the clothes worn by Kapoor and Padukone are symbolic of mind and heart.

Following this, Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and shared that the YouTube user’s theory is in fact true. He shared a screenshot of the comment along with a text. “Hey we did think Tara should wear heart, while Ved be colorless… so not so random overthink from you.” In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz Ali spoke about Tamsha receiving mixed reviews and the underwhelming performance on the box office.

Imtiaz said, “Of course I would like all my films to do very well and would want all views to be positive, but that is never the case. Then I understand that people will have opinions and if it is coming from a point of honesty, then I think negative views are as good as positive views because they can actually tell you what you have done wrong. I have always found people around me who are criticizing me openly but without any ill will and only for love.”

