  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada; Which language movies do you prefer after Bollywood? VOTE

Although the Bollywood film industry is huge, the other industries like Tollywood and Mollywood also have a separate viewer base. Do let us know in the comments section about the languages in which you prefer movies other than Bollywood.
6894 reads Mumbai
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada; Which language movies do you prefer after Bollywood? VOTETamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada; Which language movies do you prefer after Bollywood? VOTE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood film industry witnesses the production of numerous movies every year that include genres of action, romance, horror, comedy, and what not! We can take the example of this year when movies like Malang, Love Aaj Kal, Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo, and others have been released despite the COVID-19 crisis that is prevalent in the country even now. So, there is no doubt about this fact that Bollywood does have a massive viewer base that is spread across the entire world.

However, there are various other film industries in our country which can also boast of having a huge viewer base. We can take the example of the Tamil and Telugu film industry here that has witnessed the production of some amazing movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Jersey, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Arjun Reddy, and what not! Well, the Malayalam film industry is no less in this regard and has a massive viewer base too.

Lucifer, Uyare, Jallikattu, etc. are some of the best Malayalam movies that have been made in the past year. And now, last but not the least is the Kannada film industry that has witnessed the making of some outstanding movies like KGF: Chapter 1 that created an uproar across the entire country upon its release. Well, we do believe that your first preference might always be Bollywood movies, but do let us know in the comments section about the other language movies that you prefer to watch at times.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Should Rhea Chakraborty’s case be shifted to Mumbai? COMMENT

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement