Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada; Which language movies do you prefer after Bollywood? VOTE

Although the Bollywood film industry is huge, the other industries like Tollywood and Mollywood also have a separate viewer base. Do let us know in the comments section about the languages in which you prefer movies other than Bollywood.

The Bollywood film industry witnesses the production of numerous movies every year that include genres of action, romance, horror, comedy, and what not! We can take the example of this year when movies like Malang, Love Aaj Kal, Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo, and others have been released despite the COVID-19 crisis that is prevalent in the country even now. So, there is no doubt about this fact that Bollywood does have a massive viewer base that is spread across the entire world.

However, there are various other film industries in our country which can also boast of having a huge viewer base. We can take the example of the Tamil and Telugu film industry here that has witnessed the production of some amazing movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Jersey, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Arjun Reddy, and what not! Well, the Malayalam film industry is no less in this regard and has a massive viewer base too.

Lucifer, Uyare, Jallikattu, etc. are some of the best Malayalam movies that have been made in the past year. And now, last but not the least is the Kannada film industry that has witnessed the making of some outstanding movies like KGF: Chapter 1 that created an uproar across the entire country upon its release. Well, we do believe that your first preference might always be Bollywood movies, but do let us know in the comments section about the other language movies that you prefer to watch at times.

