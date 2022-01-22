Tamiur Ali Khan’s love for chips is what our weekend mood is all about; VIDEO INSIDE

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ever since his birth in 2016, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur has been in the limelight. He is a star on social media, where his pictures and videos go viral in a jiffy as netizens shower him with love. The paparazzi too photograph little Tim frequently as and when he spots out in the city with his parents or caretakers. His adorable interactions with the media often bring a smile to people’s faces.

Despite being so popular from such a young age, Taimur, time and again proves, that he is just like any other five-year-old kid. Speaking of which, yesterday, Taimur was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city. The media photographed him as he down from a car, with a packet of chips in his hands. He seemed to be enjoying his snack as he kept on reaching for more. Taimur looked at the camera, with his hands inside the packet of chips, as he entered a building. Honestly, his love for chips is all of us this weekend.

Take a look:

In other news, a few days back an absolutely adorable video surfaced on social media, where Taimur could be seen falling prey to the Turkish ice cream prank. The vendor’s prank seemed to amuse Taimur while the star kid tried to get hold of the ice cream again and again. His cute expressions are definitely unmissable in the video.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pic of Saif Ali Khan ‘twinning & winning’ with Taimur in a red head bandana